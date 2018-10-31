LANSING, Mich. - An effort is underway to ban minors from using commercial tanning beds in Michigan.

Legislation introduced earlier this month would prohibit the owner or operator of a tanning facility to allow a minor to use a tanning device.

If approved, violators could be slapped with a fine of up to $150 for each violation.

Michigan already has a law requiring parental consent for minors to use tanning beds. House Bill 6450 would prohibit teens’ use of the beds altogether.

Advocates of the measure say indoor tanning can increase the risk for skin cancer.

According to an August report from the National Conference of State Legislatures, 16 states and the District of Columbia ban the use of tanning beds for all minors under the age of 18.

At least 42 states and the District of Columbia regulate the use of tanning beds by minors.

