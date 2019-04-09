LANSING, Mich. — State representatives are announcing a bipartisan plan to reform Michigan's expungement laws and to remove employment barriers for reformed offenders.

The legislation's goal is to improve criminal justice reforms by offering second chances to people who have earned them. It will also improve Michigan's economy, strengthen communities, and grow the pool of skilled labor.

State Representatives Graham Filler (R-DeWitt), Pauline Wendzel (R-Bainbridge Township) and Eric Leutheuser (R-Hillsdale), along with the chair of the House Judiciary Committee are announcing the bill in Detroit and Kalamazoo on Monday, Sept. 9.

The Kalamazoo and Detroit mayors will also be at the announcement in their respective cities.

Detroit announcement:

At the corner of Kercheval Avenue and Beniteau Street near the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant.

Noon

Kalamazoo announcement:

Schupan and Sons Recycling, 2619 Miller Rd, Kalamazoo, MI

3:15 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.