State urges parents to file Federal Income Tax Return to receive child credit

LANSING, Mich. — Parents who have not filed a federal income tax return are being urged to do so by the state.

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the need to file soon in order to be eligible for federal Child Tax Credit payments.

“The federal Child Tax Credit is a powerful tool to help us fight childhood poverty,” Whitmer said. “This is a game-changing investment that will uplift kids and families in Michigan and across the United States and is another example of how we are making a real difference in people’s lives right now."

If you haven't filed yet you can use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool.

Families meeting the guidelines will receive a check or direct deposit on July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

