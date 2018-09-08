GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some protesters and supporters showed up outside Wednesday night's GOP Rally in Grand Rapids.

"We are protesting against Vice President Pence because we do not agree with some of the things he agrees with," says one protester.

Vice President Pence and other Republican leaders gathered at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Supporters of the Donald Trump administration say they're excited Pence is making a stop in West Michigan.

"I feel like Pence is trying to change a lot of things, he's doing a good job but it takes time, other President's have made mistakes but he is trying," says Shane Williams a Pence supporter.

Crowds outside the GOP rally were not that large, much smaller than what President Trump has drawn in West Michigan. A group of protestors consisted of about 20 people.

And if Tuesday's primaries are an indication with record turnout across Michigan, both sides don't appear to be backing down anytime soon.

