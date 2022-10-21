Everything you need to know about absentee voting before Nov. 8

The 2022 midterm election is Nov. 8. Your ballot must be turned in by 8 p.m. on election day.

MICHIGAN, USA — The 2022 U.S. midterm election on Nov. 8 is nearing, meaning it's time to start thinking about how you want to cast your vote. If absentee voting seems the most appealing, here's how to fill out a ballot and turn it in so it counts.

After ensuring that you're registered to vote, the first part is all done. The Michigan Department of State says all registered voters are eligible for an absentee ballot.

If you're not registered to vote yet, the best part is that MDOS says you can register and request a ballot at the same time.

Requesting Your Ballot

There are a few ways to request an absentee ballot.

The first option is by contacting your local clerk and submitting an application. You can do that with a large print application, letter or post card. If you're unsure who your local clerk is, look here.

You can also visit your clerk in person to get one.

The third option is filling out an online application here.

MDOS says the deadline for local clerks to receive your request for an absentee ballot online or by mail is by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the actual election (Nov. 4).

If there's an emergency that prevents you from reaching the polls on election day, MDOS says you can still request a ballot. For these ballots, your request must come after the deadline for regular absentee voters on Nov. 4.

Returning Your Ballot

Your completed ballot must be turned in to the clerk by 8 p.m. on election day (Nov. 8).

For your vote to be deemed legitimate, your signature on the ballot envelope must be the same signature on file. If you had assistance with filling out the ballot, then the person who helped you also needs to provide their signature on the return envelope.

Only you, someone residing in your home, a mail carrier or election official is able to return your ballot, says MDOS.

Changing Your Vote

If you need to change your vote after already submitting it, contact your clerk with a written request, says MDOS.

You'll need to tell the clerk whether you need a new ballot to be mailed to your address, or that you'll be picking it up in person. The clerk has to have received your request by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election (Nov. 4).

Voters are allowed to go to the polls instead if their ballot was not received by the clerk. All you have to do is sign a statement that your ballot was either lost or destroyed.

MDOS also says that you cannot change your vote on election day when your ballot has been received by the clerk.





