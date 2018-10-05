Shri Thanedar has a dream.

It first assumes he’ll win the race for governor, the first Indian immigrant to do so.

That would be followed by a wildly successful tenure as the leader of Michigan’s government and a clamor from the electorate for a near-impossible change to the U.S. Constitution that would allow Thanedar — a Democrat, political novice and 63-year-old retired millionaire businessman from Pittsfield Township — to become president.

“I'm fascinated with the American presidency — I would love to run for president,” he said. “Here is my dream: If I’m an outstanding governor for this state, maybe someone will say we can change the constitution and let me run.”

More: State rejects challenges to Abdul El-Sayed's eligibility to run for governor

More: Bill Schuette, Brian Calley trade blows in GOP gubernatorial debate

Thanedar also wants to change the state constitution, a feat requiring a two-thirds vote in the Senate and House and a statewide vote of the people, to replace the state's flat income-tax rate with a graduated tax to help pay for a wide variety of sweeping initiatives he's proposing.

For an improbable candidate, whom few people knew when he launched his campaign, Thanedar has started emerging as a competitive, even leading, candidate in some recent polls. That's thanks in part to him pouring millions of his own money into an ubiquitous and effective television advertising campaign geared toward introducing himself to voters.

Sally Borden, a retired social worker from Detroit, is intrigued with his status as an immigrant.

"In August, unless something changes, I'll vote for Shri," she said as she left a community meeting last month that featured presentations from Thanedar and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer. "What's good is that he wasn't involved in Lansing all those years. And maybe I would vote for him because he's overcome the most and that takes a lot of strength."

Many others have come to at least recognize Thanedar, according to a recent poll taken by EPIC/MRA, a Lansing polling firm that tested how familiar people were with the various candidates. Thanedar had the best name recognition of the three Democratic candidates, with 31% not recognizing him, while 47% did not know former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul El-Sayed and 54% did not recognize Whitmer's name.

Embracing his new homeland

Thanedar landed in the U.S. for the first time at JFK Airport in New York City on Feb. 7, 1979, a day when the thermometer read 22 degrees. He wore the sandals and thin sweater he brought from India on his way to a PhD scholarship program in chemistry at the University of Akron. He loves to tell audiences on the campaign trail that he arrived with $20 in his pocket, minus the $4 he paid for two beers on the transatlantic flight.

He had outsized aspirations on that frosty February day.

Thanedar, the son of a court clerk and a revered mother, promised immigration officials, as a condition of getting his visa to study abroad, that he wouldn't stay in the U.S. But the freedoms he enjoyed, the social life he led, filled with concerts, art, theater and a few girlfriends, convinced him that he wasn’t going to return to his native India.

“I like the way people live in the United States — there are less social taboos and more personal freedom,” he said. “It’s the most powerful democracy in the world and I had really gotten used to it. In India, it was difficult to speak against the government. I just felt so good about being here.”

His PhD in Ohio led to a job in 1982 as a researcher in the chemistry department at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, a job he didn’t particularly like, but the university promised to sponsor him for a green card. While he waited for the document that would allow him to stay in the U.S., he still longed for the familiarity of his home in Belgaum, India

“I ached to go home. I just wanted to be someplace familiar, even if it was only for a week. I wanted to see bright red tropical flowers instead of those pale pink ruffled begonias and silly little white flowers the university planted everywhere,” he wrote in his self-published memoir "The Blue Suitcase," a book he hands out to voters on the campaign trail. “When somebody told me they were called impatiens, I smiled wryly. I walked slept and breathed impatience. But until my green card had been processed, I couldn’t leave the country.”

Enjoying the good life

As soon as he got the green card in 1984, he got his first real job as a research chemist at Petrolite, a company in St. Louis. But he delayed the start of the new job so he could return to India for a month because he was on a mission: He was desperate to find a wife.

The marriage tradition in India is much different than the U.S., but it was a welcome distraction for Thanedar, according to his book, because he was lonely and heartbroken from three failed relationships with women he met in Ohio and Ann Arbor. His parents arranged interviews with three suitable women in India, but Thanedar wasn’t interested in any of them.

He said he instead placed a classified ad in Indian newspapers and got dozens of responses. One of the last women he interviewed — Shamal — won his heart and within a few weeks the young couple was married and Thanedar was on his way back to start a new career in St. Louis, having to suffer through a year-long wait before Shamal could get her visa and join him.

He threw himself into his work, but once again grew bored and frustrated with his bosses and didn’t think he could climb the ladder to the top levels of the company.

“If I wanted to be the head of a company, I would have to buy my own company,” he said in the book.

So that’s what he did. He bought a small chemical company in 1991 in St. Louis for $75,000. It specialized in fixing problems with products made by other companies. Chemir Analytical Services went from a three-person shop to a company with $12 million in profits and 500 employees by 2008.

And while Thanedar repeatedly tells voters that he didn’t come from privilege and that he knows the sting of poverty, his CEO lifestyle in St. Louis was opulent, filled with a nearly 18,000-foot mansion in the suburbs of St. Louis that he filled with art, a 150-seat theater and pools with flowing fountains and expensive cars in the garage — a Mercedes, a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce. He also enjoyed frequent vacation cruises on ocean liners and a million-dollar oceanfront condo near Miami.

“When you sleep in cars and a public building and when I grew up in a hut with mud walls and floors, when you become successful you want to enjoy and take advantage of the success,” he said, referring to the summer months in Akron when he wasn’t paid, couldn’t afford his rent and lived in his car and his childhood home in India. “I do not apologize for that. I earned it, I didn’t steal it.”

Recession wipes out empire

But the gilded home and business life came crashing down.

His wife was wracked with worry about their life and family and suffered from depression, Thanedar recalled in his book, and ended up taking her own life with an overdose of drugs, leaving two young sons behind. The suicide has fueled his desire to reverse cuts in mental health services that began under former Gov. John Engler.

Within six months, Thanedar was thinking of remarrying, not only to have a partner for himself, but someone who could help him raise his two boys — Neil and Samir. He used the same classified ad method and visited India multiple times over the next two years, interviewing dozens of women and ultimately marrying his second wife, Shashi, in a much smaller ceremony than his first wedding.

“My wife, Shashi, is a hero to me; she came to a very foreign country to a family that was broken and hurting,” he said. “She came in and made it a home.”

With his home life back in sync, Thanedar decided to expand his business and went on a buying spree, borrowing $24 million and purchasing seven small chemical and pharmaceutical development companies.

But the looming economic recession of the late 2000s led to the demise of his empire. He couldn’t make payments to Bank of America on his business loans and the bank got a judge to appoint a receiver who took everything — the mansion, the cars, the businesses. But Thanedar wasn’t left penniless: He left St. Louis with a couple of million dollars, moved to Washtenaw County where his sons were attending the University of Michigan and started yet another chemical testing company, Avomeen, in Ann Arbor.

Inconsistencies in his story

The trials and tribulations, the adversity have left him “battle-tested,” Thanedar said. But he continues to be plagued by bad press and inconsistencies in his campaign narrative.

One of his companies, the Oxford, N.J.-based AniClin Preclinical Services research facility, was placed into receivership even as 118 beagles and 55 monkeys that were supposed to be used for testing for the pharmaceutical company were still in the facility. The receiver in the case tried to place the animals in pet shelters, but the company fought the order, saying the receiver should try to recoup the cost of the animals — between $189,000 and $445,000 — by selling them to another research facility. The receiver ended up keeping on a couple of the facility’s employees to take care of the animals, which were eventually transferred to pet shelters. Thanedar defends his company's decisions. “The USDA mandates certain animal research to be done on new medicines. It’s fine if people want to call me all the names they’re going to call me. But we have chosen to live with modern medicine and modern medicine can’t be invented without human and animal testing. These are facts. If you want to deal with it emotionally, fine. They save millions of lives.”

Thanedar often tells prospective supporters that he’s a “financially savvy” businessman who can solve the state’s fiscal woes. But he lost the companies that he started because of poor financial investments right before the start of a recession, the court dockets in St. Louis are littered with lawsuits against him and the owners who bought Avomeen Holdings LLC in 2016 for $33.6 million, including $20 million that went to Thanedar, have sued him in U.S. District Court in Detroit. They said that Thanedar inflated Avomeen's performance in the months before the sale and fraudulently jacked up the company's price. The suit is still pending.

Despite showing little interest in politics, Thanedar jumped into the 2018 gubernatorial race and has claimed to be the most progressive candidate in the race. But his loyalty over the years has been divided, donating to both Democrats and Republicans, including presidential candidate John McCain, former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and Missouri gubernatorial candidate Jim Talent. He has shown little interest in voting since moving to Michigan, casting ballots in general elections, but skipping primary elections in 2012 and 2016, voting on the Republican side in the 2012 presidential primary and on the Democratic side in the 2016 presidential primary and missing all but one local election for school and township races between 2012 and 2017. When he was contemplating a run for governor last year, he contacted two political consultants, Joe DiSano and Adrian Hemond, but he wouldn't tell either one what party he was affiliated with. "We asked him are you a Republican or Democrat. We don’t care, we’re a bipartisan firm. He told us he wanted to run from whatever party he would have the best chance of winning. I've never encountered that before," Hemond said. Thanedar says he didn’t want to show his hand so early on in a potential campaign. “You don’t let the cat out of the bag until you actually make an announcement," he said. He's funding his campaign, already contributing nearly $6 million of his own money to the effort.

Inconsistencies abound between the personal story he tells in his book and his pronouncements on the campaign trail. One of the many stories he regularly tells voters is about packing up the Impala he bought for $200 in Akron, Ohio, and fitting all of his earthly belongings into the car for the trip to Ann Arbor. But in the book, his Impala blew up in Akron and he replaced it with another car — a Mazda, which wouldn’t necessarily sit well with Michigan voters and their loyalties to Big Three vehicles. In an e-mail to the Free Press, he acknowledged the inconsistency, but didn't explain the different versions of the story.

He also says he wants to be totally transparent as he seeks the state's top job, but he has yet to release personal financial information or tax returns.

All of his difficulties over the years have contributed to his sense that he is uniquely situated to run Michigan at this point in time, especially if the state goes into another economic recession.

“The fact that the businesses failed shouldn’t discount the vision that I had and how I implemented my vision and I made things happen,” he said. “The failure of my business in the recession was not because of anything that I did or that I made bad financial decisions. It was all a learning experience and that made me battle-tested. The business was doing fine before the recession.”

And just because he has no experience in elective office shouldn't influence how voters view his ability to do the job.

"I think it’s more leadership than legislative experience. For a president to be successful or a governor, there are several major characteristics that are important — strong leadership is important, analytical skills and common sense," he said. "It's all about respecting people of various agendas and viewpoints."

Michael Morris, a retired professor of chemistry at U-M, believes in Thanedar and is one of the few dozen people who have donated to his campaign with a $125 check.

"He's a serious scientist and happens to be in a field that overlaps my scientific interest," he said. "He’s a successful businessperson and he’s a fresh face in Michigan politics. Certainly, his voice would have been very important in the Flint problems with the water there."

Morris takes environmental and industrial issues very seriously and believes Thanedar's perspective would be a welcome change. "He's got a rational point of view and a set of expertise in issues that most of the people simply don’t have."

But why governor of Michigan? At the end of his book, which was written two years before the bottom fell out of his business, Thanedar said he wanted to move to New York and forge a different path.

"When I no longer have to worry about the business at all, I want to be involved in the arts," he said. "I am ready to do something more creative — direct movies, maybe, or learn to paint."

Now, he said he wants to give back to the state that gave him his first job and helped him on his path to citizenship.

"Our family is a very Michigan-focused family. When my business had financial difficulties and the bank took over in receivership and sold my assets, Michigan was at the top of my list."

He notes that both his sons went to school here "and the University of Michigan sponsored me to get a green card ... that paved the way for me to become a U.S. citizen."

Contact Kathleen Gray: 313-223-4430, kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal.

Shri Thanedar on the issues

Roads: Convert from a flat income tax to a graduated income tax to raise about $1.8 billion a year; ask voters to approve a $1-billion statewide bond for road improvements, beginning in 2019; use half of the projected $125 million in revenues from taxes on legalized marijuana for roads with the other half going to education; seek private and federal funding for high speed rail from Detroit to Ann Arbor and Traverse City and to expand I-94 to three lanes across the state.

Auto insurance: Make sure insurance companies don’t use non-driving factors, such as ZIP codes, gender, credit scores or education levels, in setting rates.

School safety: Push for tougher gun laws, including universal background checks on gun purchases, ban assault-style weapons, increase penalties for people who use illegal guns and prohibit people convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.

Pension tax: Repeal the pension tax and replace it with a more progressive tax that would increase taxes on wealthy individuals.

Legalized marijuana: Supports legalization for adult recreational use.

Medicaid: Supports Medicaid health care coverage for all and opposes legislation that would require most Medicaid recipients to work.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press