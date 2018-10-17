CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Donald Trump Jr. joined Republican candidate for U.S. Senate John James to tour a West Michigan company ahead of a rally Wednesday night.

Along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former FOX News personality who is dating Trump Jr., the group toured Skytron, LLC. The medical supply distributor is located a few miles south of Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

James is running for Senate against incumbent Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow. He trails Stabenow by nine points, according to a recent poll conducted by Mitchell Research and Communications.

James distanced himself from the Republican Party in recent debates. He echoed those claims Wednesday, leaning on his military and business experience.

“In the military, you don’t get to pick a party,” James said. “You have to serve all Americans. In business, you have to serve all your customers, not just the ones who agree with you.”

James said he can support President Trump without worshipping him and disagree with Trump without attacking him.

“I think you see evidence here of mutual respect because I’m able to go into a debate and say plainly and loudly that I am an independent thinker,” he said. “And now his son shows up because he recognizes how important Michigan is to moving forward.”

The rally for James is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Flagstar Strand Theatre in Pontiac, Mich.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

