'John, I'm with you,' Trump praises John James at Michigan rally

U.S. Senate candidate John James was praised by the president at Thursday's rally in Freeland.

FREELAND, Mich. — Thursday evening, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Saginaw County that drew thousands of people to an airport hangar.

Trump celebrated the crowd, which was packed at MBS International Airport in Freeland. Many of the attendees were not wearing masks.

“This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place,” Trump said.

Several Michigan Republicans also attended the event, including U.S. Senate candidate John James, U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman and John Moolenaar. James stumped for the president, who in return spoke highly of the candidate.

"He's a star. He's going to be a future star," Trump said about James, who is running against U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. James, a U.S. Army veteran, ran for Senate in 2018, but lost to incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The president implied that if James had more support from the Republican Party in his last race, he would have won the seat.

Trump also shared a story about James from the campaign stage.

"I said, 'You know John you can for a certain House seat and you're guaranteed to win. You can run for another House seat; it'll be a tough race but you're going to win,'" the president recounted. "He said, 'Sir, I can do more in the Senate than I can do in the House.'"

Trump also used the moment to slam James' opponent, saying no one has heard of Peters.

"He doesn't do anything," Trump said.

Peters is a first-term senator; he's held the Senate seat since 2015.

"So John, I'm with you. You have my total and complete endorsement. You have everything I can do. Everything I can do, I will do for you," Trump said.

"Vote John James. John James," Trump emphasized at the end of the night. "We need John James."

Peters issued a statement Thursday evening in response to James' speech, calling it "nothing but more attacks, empty rhetoric and zero solutions."

Trump held this event in Michigan, a battleground state, just one day after Democratic candidate Joe Biden held an event in Warren. Dr. Jill Biden is also scheduled to be in Michigan next week.

Watch the rally here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.