BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell during his raucous impeachment-day rally in Michigan.

That drew a quick rebuke from the longtime Michigan congressman's widow and successor in the House.

Trump said at Wednesday's rally in Battle Creek that Debbie Dingell had thanked him for providing “A-plus treatment” after her husband's death in February. He added that maybe the deceased congressman was “looking up," rather than down, from beyond the grave.

Rep. Debbie Dingell tweeted to Trump that his "hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Other representatives — even those who support Trump — have responded saying the comments were uncalled for. Rep. Fred Upton said the comments were "most unfortunate" and an apology is due.

