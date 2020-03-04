GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted so many major national events, and the crisis could upset upcoming elections.

Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp says that according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order, everyone will vote via absentee ballot for the election on May 5.

On Friday, March 27, Whitmer signed an executive order expanding absentee voting in the May 5 election. The order encourages Michiganders to vote absentee by allowing local clerks to mail absentee ballots to all new and registered voters.

“It’s going to be a nice test in May," says Hondorp. "We also have an August primary election for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State House, County Commissioner, County Offices, so that August election might be impacted as well.”

As of right now both the Aug. 4 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election are planned to operate as they normally would operate. However, if voters want to stay home and sign up to be on the absentee voter list, they can call their township or city office. To register to vote you can go to the Michigan voter registration page.

“All you have to do is give a call to your township or city and say 'hey I want to be on the permanent absentee voter list then you’ll be all set for November and August. You'll get an application in the mail and you won’t have to worry about.”

Hondorp says that polling place workers and volunteers who still want to help out on election day will be given protective gear including masks and gloves.

The big question among American voters now is could the general election be held completely online? According to Joel Hondorp, an online election would likely never happen because he says it would be extremely vulnerable to hackers.

“I can tell you why that won’t ever happen," says Hondorp. "We need to have a paper backup. If hackers can hack the department of justice, and the department of defense, and military installations, you think they won’t be able to hack online elections?”

On the national level President Donald Trump does not have the sole authority to postpone the general election. Hondorp says this would require a constitutional change and possibly an emergency judgement. But looking back at the history of voting in American, he says it isn't likely.

“Because the constitution states that the presidential election is every four years on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, so that would be a constitutional challenge. Looking way back to 1918 and the Spanish Flu, they had the midterm elections and they held elections in probably one the of worst pandemics in history, says Hondorp.

