ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from St. Joseph, is running for Congress again. The congressman announced Monday that he will seek reelection in the November 2020 election for Michigan's 6th congressional district.

Upton has served 17 terms in Congress; he was first elected in 1987.

In a statement, Upton cites his work on the opioid epidemic, immigration reform and protecting the Great Lakes.

"I am raising my hand and committing to work with anyone of any party to deliver results, protect our communities, and simply solve problems," the statement read in part. "That's why I am a leader of a bipartisan problem solvers group. Despite what you hear, there are good people in both parties doing good work. We just need more of them."

Upton said he recently became a grandfather for the first time, and that motivated him to pursue another term as a U.S. representative.

"I am committed to working with anyone who's willing to help build a better future for our kids and grandkids," the statement said.

Michigan's 6th congressional district covers southwest Michigan, including Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties and most of Allegan County.

Last April, Democratic state Rep. Jon Hoadley announced he will be challenging Upton for the seat in Congress. Hoadley has represented the Kalamazoo area since 2015.

