Allegan County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of the Dorr Library.

The Dorr Library will be able to keep its doors open with the passage of the funding proposal.

After a proposed millage failed in 2019 to provide funding for the Dorr Library, it was put on the ballot again. Without the millage, the library would have only been able to operate until the end of the year.

The library is primarily funded by local property taxes. The .6 millage makes up about 39% of the current budget. The proposal renews and raised a 10-year millage that expired last year.

This millage will provide funding from 2020 to 2029. In the first year of the levy, the millage will collect about $166,000. The money from the millage will go toward library operations, to return eliminated services and to help preserve future services.

More than 3,000 of Dorr's 7,000 residents have a library card. For some, it's their only way to access the internet.

