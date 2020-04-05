DETROIT — A Detroit rapper is showing his love for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and how she has handled the COVID-19 crisis in Michigan.

GmacCash posted the new song on Twitter over the weekend. GmacCash, is a parody rapper who has made songs during the pandemic about stimulus checks, staying at home and now the governor.

Some of the lyrics include, "all the protests was irrelevant, Big Gretch ain't trying to hear you or the president" and "Big Gretch got them shook now. When its all over, you invited to the cook out."

The governor responded to the song on Twitter saying she loves the nickname and "see ya at the cookout."

This is not the first time since the pandemic that a parody of Whitmer has been made. The Michigan governor was also portrayed in an SNL skit by Cecily Strong.

