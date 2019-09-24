WASHINGTON — Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the U.S. House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. The announcement comes amid growing calls for impeachment after Trump allegedly pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.

Pelosi said the president's actions have "seriously violated the constitution."

"The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law," Pelosi said.

Watch Pelosi's statement here:

The impeachment process begins with a formal inquiry in the House—in which an investigation looks into allegations made against the president. Following that the House votes on the articles of impeachment.

With a majority vote in House, the process then moves to the Senate, where a trial will be held. It takes a two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict the president. Conviction would remove the president from office.

With the process starting in the House of Representatives, West Michigan lawmakers are responding to the announcement.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland), MI-02

“I believe the IG report should be made available to both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and I look forward to reviewing the transcript of President Trump’s call with the President of Ukraine,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “Calling for an impeachment inquiry before fully grasping what was discussed isn’t in defense of the Constitution, it’s merely a craven political move to try to invalidate millions of Americans who voted to elect President Trump.”

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Grand Rapids), MI-03

“Members of Congress swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution. We cannot allow any person to abuse the office of the presidency.”

Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph), MI-06

“With the President authorizing the release tomorrow of a fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his phone conversation with the President of Ukraine, we will be able to look at just the facts without any spin. As I’ve been saying, the allegations are troubling, but I believe it’s important that we get all the information out in the open before we make any conclusions.”

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Midland), MI-04

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Moolenaar for a statement. This story will be updated pending his response.

