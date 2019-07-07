There are now nine people in the running for Michigan's Third Congressional district: Four Republicans, four Democrats and one Independent.

Rep. Justin Amash has represented Michigan’s Third Congressional district since 2011, when he was elected to office in a wave of Tea Party Republicans. However, Amash announced on July 4 that he is leaving the Republican Party and becoming an Independent.

RELATED: Amash is 'fed up with this system' | Watch a 1-on-1 interview now that he has left the GOP

The party switch puts Amash in an interesting position, but the 3rd Congressional district is also an interesting area. While Amash’s seat has been reliably red for decades, the district has voted blue in other elections.

However, the 3rd District has never elected in an independent.

Here is an overview of the 3rd District, how it has voted in past elections, and who is trying to represent it.

What is the 3rd District?

The 3rd Congressional district covers a large swath of West Michigan, including Ionia, Barry, and Calhoun counties and portions of Kent and Montcalm counties. Grand Rapids is the biggest metropolitan area in the district.

In 2015, there were just over 730,000 people in the Third District.

How does the Third District usually vote?

In the 2018 election, the district re-elected incumbent Congressman Amash with 54% of the vote. He beat out the Democratic candidate, Cathy Albro, who got 43% of the vote.

In that election, about two-thirds of the voters came from Kent County. Also in 2018, Kent County voted for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Republican candidate for attorney general Tom Leonard. This shows that neither Republicans or Democrats are getting elected in across the board.

The next largest contingent of voters came from Calhoun County, with about 25 percent.

Going back to the 2016 election, Kent County voted for Republican President Donald Trump. Hilary Clinton lost the county to Trump by about 3% of votes.

The 3rd Congressional district seat has been filled by a Republican since 1993—up until Amash left the party on Thursday.

Who is in the running for the 3rd District’s seat in Congress?

While Amash has been elected to Congress by West Michigan voters five times, the 2020 election would have been the first time he’d face a Republican primary challenger since 2014.

There are currently four Republicans fighting for a spot in the general election in 2020, four Democrats have announced a run, and Amash as an Independent.

Here is an overview of everyone in the running:

INDEPENDENT

WZZM

Rep. Justin Amash

Amash has the advantage as the incumbent congressman in the Third District.

After leaving the Republican Party, he confirmed that he will still running for re-election in the district as an Independent.

“I intend to be an independent representing my district. I will represent my constituents the way I think is right, which is to follow the Constitution and make sure everyone in the community is represented. Not just one party or the other party, which is how it is in Washington these days, I want to represent every member of my community,” he said about his plans moving forward.

When Amash left the GOP, he faced some criticism that he did it to avoid losing a primary challenge. But he refutes that idea, saying it’s a primary he would win.

“You have a lot of people dividing up the pro-Trump vote saying they are owing their allegiance to Donald Trump. And I’m saying, my allegiance is to the Constitution and to the people of the district. And I think it’s easier to see which position wins out in the primary.”

REPUBLICANS

State Rep. Jim Lower, a Republican from Greenville, is running against U.S. Rep. Justin Amash for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

WZZM/Rose White

State Rep. Jim Lower

Lower said he planned to run even before Amash said there is enough evidence in the Mueller report that Trump engaged in impeachable conduct.

“It is never easy to defeat an incumbent, but we are going to do it," Lower said when he announced his campaign. He calls himself a Trump-based candidate.

Lower is currently in his second term in the State House, and he represents Greenville.

Republican Tom Norton, a former Sand Lake village president and veteran, is running against U.S. Rep. Justin Amash for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

WZZM/Rose White

Tom Norton

Norton is a Republican from Sand Lake. He was the former Sand Lake Village President and he is an war veteran.

He announced his run in April, weeks before Amash made national headlines for his analysis on the Mueller report.

“The constituents in the 3rd District deserve real representation,” said Norton in May. “Somebody who is going to focus on veterans, fair trade and support the President of the United States.”

Michigan GOP House

State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis

First-term state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis was the third Republican to join the race.

She says she is running to ensure the continuation of America's revival, not to work "against it."

On Thursday, after Amash left the GOP, Afendoulis said she was feeling good about her campaign.

"I'm feeling confident."

Afendoulis currently represents Grand Rapids in the state house.

Peter Meijer

Bud Kibby at TINYuproar

Peter Meijer

The biggest name in the primary is Peter Meijer, a member of the Meijer family who founded the Midwest grocery store chain.

Meijer, 31, released a YouTube video on July 3 in which he said, "I'm running for Congress because our politicians spend their time trashing each other online, coming up with excuses and pointing fingers. We should expect more from people who represent us."

Meijer has not held public office before, but he said he wants to bring the “voice of the post-9/11 veteran to Congress."

DEMOCRAT

Doug Booth

Doug Booth For Congress

Doug Booth

Booth is one Democrat who has announced his run for Congress in the Third District.

He grew up in the Grand Rapids area and currently works as an operations manager for a primary care physician.

Booth attended Amash’s town hall in May and pressed the congressman on healthcare. He also spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE and said Amash’s tweets about impeachment were “toothless.”

Despite Republicans holding the seat for nearly three decades, Booth believes it is “flippable.”

Nick Colvin

Nick Colvin for Congress

Nick Colvin

Colvin is a former aide for President Barack Obama. He is originally from Ionia and moved back to West Michigan after working in the Obama administration.

His campaign manager said he announced his run in June and raised more than $118,000 in the first 12 days.

"I’m running for office because I’m committed to putting Michigan families and our local economy ahead of the demands of special interests," Colvin says on his campaign website.

Hillary Scholten For Congress

Hillary Scholten

Scholten, a Grand Rapids resident, is an immigration lawyer who served in the Justice Department during President Barack Obama's administration.

This year, the 37-year-old also represented Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a military veteran and U.S. citizen who was arrested and held in ICE detention.

She says her goals include fixing the country's "broken" immigration system and curbing gun violence.

Amanda Le'Anne Brunzell for Congress

Amanda Le'Anne Brunzell

Brunzell filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on April 2.

She is a US Navy Veteran who has been active in politics and community organizing. One of her focuses is veterans issues.

-----

This story will be continually updated if candidates are added to the race.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.