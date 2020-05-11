What is the red mirage?

As the election drags on, political terminology is coming up in many conversations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. As the election drags on, and votes continue to be counted in key states, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Central Michigan University Kyla Stepp, explains some of the political terminology the political pundits are using now.

A red mirage was clear on election night in Michigan and Wisconsin. But a few hours later, the blue shift was complete.

"The red mirage is this idea that on election day, it may appear by the end of the day that one candidate, in particular the republican candidate will be winning because most states will count the ballots cast in-person on election day first," explains Stepp. "Then they turn to any mail-in ballots. Typically mail in ballots tend to favor the democrats more than the republicans. And in this election that is very much true."

Think of a mirage like a football team being up by 10 points at halftime, and calling the game.

As results from the Upper Midwest states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are counted, experts have talked about these states rebuilding what is referred to as a blue wall.

"The blue wall was actually one of the strategies that Hillary Clinton used in the 2016 election," ecplains Stepp. "This idea of the Upper Midwest - Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in particular, states that have very consistently gone to the democratic candidates in recent election years. They are still very consistently democratic, so presidential candidates must pay some attention to them and they can't ignore them, but they also can depend on them."

And to be clear, a blue wave has not happened in this 2020 election.

"Certainly in Michigan, that blue wave was very strong in 2018, with democrats winning all the major offices," Stepp says. "So some people were expecting the same type of blue wave in 2020 - that democrats would finally take control of the Senate, and they would able to flip a number of seats and the polls showed that. But as we saw, that has not happened."

For additional election information, the Associated Press explains here.

"Certainly in Michigan that blue wave was very strong in 2018, with democrats winning all the major offices, so some people were expecting the same type of blue wave in 2020, that democrats would finally take control of the senate, they would able to flip a number of seats and the polls showed that...and as we saw that has not happened."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.