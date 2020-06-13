Whitmer adding more civilians to law enforcement commission

Whitmer is adding the head of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and three seats for people outside law enforcement.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expanding the size of a state commission that sets certain standards for police.

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards will grow to 23 people. The commission provides leadership and standards for the training and licensing of law enforcement.

Most of the current commissioners are affiliated with police agencies, police officer unions or police advocacy groups. Whitmer says adding “community voices” will strengthen communities.

