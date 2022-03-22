Gov. Whitmer reveals 'More for MI Money' Plan designed to save families money

The governor laid out a plan that would cut taxes, restore a tax credit for families and pause sales tax for gas.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed a plan on Friday that is supposed to help Michiganders save money.

The new plan, called "More for MI Money," will focus on the economy, roads, cutting taxes, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and economic development.

“These are tough times, and Michiganders need relief. I’m ready to work across the aisle with the legislature to negotiate a bipartisan solution that cuts taxes and lowers costs for drivers, seniors, and working families.," Gov. Whitmer said in a statement.

The first portion of the plan includes pausing the sales tax on gas. Previously, Gov. Whitmer had called on the federal government to suspend the federal tax on gas and has vetoed state legislation that would pause the state gas tax. Gov. Whitmer explained the veto by saying that it would jeopardize road repairs.

“We can start by pausing the sales tax on fuel. A short-term pause is a fiscally-responsible action we can take that will provide drivers relief at the pump right now – not next year – while also protecting funding for road repairs and saving tens of thousands of good-paying construction jobs. While I am open to negotiating on alternative proposals, I will not support legislation that jeopardizes road repairs, construction jobs, or funding for local schools," said Gov. Whitmer.

The next part of the plan would give tax breaks for working families and seniors. Whitmer proposed a roll back of the retirement tax that would add an average of $1,000 back in the pockets of a half million seniors in the state.

In addition to that, Gov. Whitmer is hoping to triple the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit, which would give over 700,000 Michigan families a combined $3,000 tax refund.

Gov. Whitmer has also worked to lower the cost of prescription drugs and recently signed a bipartisan bill that promotes oversight in the pharmaceutical industry.

“I look forward to meeting with Republican and Democratic leaders next week to negotiate on our shared priorities. I’ll work with anyone to help Michiganders get more for their money. Let’s get this done,” Gov. Whitmer added.

