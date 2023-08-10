Whitmer appoints Matthew Antkoviak to Allegan bench

The new 48th Circuit Court Judge is an attorney and partner at Antkoviak and Antkoviak, PC in Allegan, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she selected Matthew Antkoviak to be appointed as a Circuit Court Judge to the 48th Circuit Court in Allegan County.

Antkoviak is an attorney and partner at Antkoviak and Antkoviak, PC in Allegan, Michigan. That is where he has been practicing since 1999, after joining his father's practice. Antkoviak specializes in felonies, misdemeanors, DUI/DWI defense, family law, general civil litigation, domestic violence and driver's license restorations.

Antkoviak is also a board member and secretary for Reach the Forgotten, an organization that focuses on "faith-based values to work to decrease incarceration and recidivism." He previously served as a board member for the Allegan General Hospital and as a 48th Circuit Court appointee to the State Bar of Michigan Representative Assembly.

Antkoviak also served as President of the Allegan County Bar Association between 2001-2002 and served on the Allegan County Corrections Blue Ribbon Panel. Currently, he is the chair of the Community Corrections Advisory Board.

Antkoviak attended Michigan State University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree as well as the New England School of Law where he received his Juris Doctor.

"I am grateful and honored to accept the appointment by Governor Whitmer to serve as a Circuit Court Judge,” said Antkoviak. “As a lifelong member of this community and practitioner of 24 years, I look forward to serving the people of Allegan County. I will endeavor to treat all persons with respect, fairness, and equal access to justice under the law.”

Antkoviak's appointment was made to fill a partial term after the retirement of Judge Roberts Kengis. His term will begin on Aug. 28, 2023, and end at noon on Jan. 1, 2025.

Along with Antkoviak, Whitmer also appointed Jared Henry to the Manistee Probate Bench. Whitmer said she was proud to appoint both men to the bench.

“Both bring diverse legal experience and expertise to the bench where they will uphold the rule of law and ensure every Michigander is treated with respect in the courtroom," said Whitmer.

