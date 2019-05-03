LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to propose a 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax increase to improve Michigan roads and bridges that she says will deteriorate further without a major influx of new spending.

The Democrat will propose her first budget Tuesday at a hearing with lawmakers. She is expected to propose offsetting a portion of the tax hike with targeted relief for certain residents.

If the Republican-led Legislature backs Whitmer's plan -- which will be a tough sell - Michigan would have by far the highest fuel taxes in the country.

Whitmer also will outline a $500 million boost in state K-12 spending, including extra funding to teach at-risk, special education, and career and technical students.

