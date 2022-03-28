Gov. Whitmer signs plan that includes largest infrastructure investment in state history

The Building Michigan Together Plan invests nearly $5 billion towards infrastructure, growing the economy, creating jobs, and benefiting families.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a nearly $5 billion bipartisan plan that invests infrastructure and grows Michigan's economy.

The historic bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan will protect clean drinking water, begin dozens of new road and bridge projects, build more affordable housing, expand high-speed internet, improve state and local parks, and support tens of thousands of jobs.

“The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan includes some of the largest investments in our infrastructure in Michigan history. With this plan, we’re building on our work to improve our roads, water, and high-speed internet. I’m particularly proud of the fact that this plan makes the single largest investment in Michigan history in our state and local parks, empowering hundreds of local economies,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“I am grateful to our congressional delegation for sending us these resources and proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done and ensure our infrastructure is reliable for generations to come."

Whitmer signed the plan in front of Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, other local and state officials and community members.

The plan includes the largest investment in Michigan's local parks and recreation facilities, including several in West Michigan.

“The plan’s investment in parks will benefit thousands of local parks and drive progress on ambitious and creative projects in three uniquely Michigan settings, including the Grand River Greenway in Grand Rapids,” Whitmer continued. “Together, we can take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the outdoor places at the heart of many Michigan cities and towns that encourage play, connect neighbors, and anchor communities.”

More details about the Building Michigan Together Plan can be found on Michigan.gov.

“This is an exciting day for our community. For years we have envisioned the expansion of our riverfront park system and linking all of our riverfront green spaces together with a recreational trail that also connects regionally. This substantial investment from the state will allow us to do just that,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

“It will transform public spaces throughout our community, which will have far reaching social, recreational and economic benefits for generations to come. I am extremely grateful for Gov. Whitmer, Rep. Albert, Sen. Huizenga, Sen. Brinks and all of our state partners for their investment in this transformative project,” Bliss added.

Among the park investments is $55 million to expand the Grand River Greenway into Kent County and Grand Rapids. The project that is set to revitalize the downtown area with 26 acres of new and rehabbed urban park space, increased public access to the Grand River and further the development of 28 miles of interconnected community trails.

Some of the other investments from the plan include:

$1 billion to go towards drinking water improvements

$250 million investment into state parks

$200 million investment into local park systems

$645 million will go towards transportation projects

$250 million is designated for improved high-speed internet access

$150 million for housing and home improvements

See a list of all of the investments here.

