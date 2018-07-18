Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who's running for Governor, tweeted out Tuesday how much damage her staff has incurred in costs related to Michigan's bad roads.

Including all of her staff members vehicles, with all the miles they have driven over more than a year's time, she has had a grand total of a dozen flat tires and 13 busted windshields.

"I know that the people of Michigan want a governor who gets things done and that includes fixing the damn roads," Whitmer said.

All seven candidates during the primary season have had slightly different ways to "fix the roads." Bridge Magazine did a study on each candidate.

Earlier this year, The 13 Watchdog team took a look at how a local company quantified how much damage people incur by driving on very poor roads. Vibration Research based in Jenison did the testing. Their experts hooked up multiple accelerometers to a half-ton truck and drove it over the road surface multiple times. They were able to record real-time data as we drove the route. We could see instant peaks in their vibration data as we hit each bump in the road. All of that data was then brought in, calculated and compared in an apples-to-apples comparison between the old, decrepit pavement and the pristine new asphalt.

The conclusions from the data stunned executives in the company.

"Commuting across that four mile section (of M-6) for a year, pre-repairs, essentially took 10% off the life of your car," Vibration Research's Jade Vande Kamp said. "The data just proves what I thought was true, is in fact true."

That means the typical commuter who made a roundtrip to work once a day on that portion of M-6 drove approximately 2,000 miles annually on the road. Vibration Research's study shows you didn't just have 2,000 miles of wear and tear, you actually had 20,000 miles of wear and tear for the 2,000 miles driven.

"You buy a vehicle with 100,000 miles on it and you probably wonder how much more life you should expect to have with it," Vibration Research President John Van Baren said. "What we try to do is quantify how much life is left."

The data suggests vehicles that were on M-6 consistently, undoubtedly, have a better chance of higher repair costs and a shorter life.

