x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Michigan Politics

Whitmer: Use $100M in rescue funds for affordable housing

Whitmer says the funding has the potential to assist 6,000 families and produce 2,000 rental units.
Credit: AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press event providing an update on the state's COVID-19 response at Dow Diamond on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Midland, Mich. Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19, Whitmer announced Thursday in a major loosening of economic restrictions. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday proposed spending $100 million in federal COVID-19 rescue funds to expand access to affordable housing. 

The aid would go to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The authority provides financial and technical assistance to develop housing-related projects. 

The Democratic governor said the funding would leverage an additional $380 million in private spending. Whitmer says it has the potential to assist 6,000 families and produce 2,000 rental units. 

It was her latest proposal to use $6.5 billion in discretionary aid approved by Congress and President Joe Biden.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.