Michigan Politics

Whitmer vetoes bill to add warning against voting twice

Her office said the bill was part of a larger package of election measures that was not negotiated and that aims "to restrict or chill access to the ballot."
Credit: AP
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the first round of Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grants on Sept. 15, 2021, at the GM Mobility Research Center at Kettering University in Flint, Mich. The plot to kidnap Whitmer represents a growing anger in U.S. politics, and violence – both physical and non-physical – that is disproportionately aimed at women elected officials and candidates, and particularly women of color. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have required voter registration applications to include a statement that the applicant understands it is a felony to try to vote more than once in the same election.

Her office announced the veto late Friday, after business hours, saying the bill was part of a larger package of election measures that was not negotiated and that aims "to restrict or chill access to the ballot."

The Democratic governor has blocked a number of Republican-sponsored election bills over the past seven months, saying they would have perpetuated falsehoods to discredit the 2020 presidential election or made it harder to vote.

RELATED: Michigan governor vetoes stricter voter ID, election bills

Michigan's voter registration application must include information such as the person's name, address, date of birth and, if available, driver's license or state ID number. It also must include provisions including that the elector is a U.S. citizen, will be 18 by next election and will have established residence for at least 30 days in the city or township. The applicant signs and certifies to the truth of the statements on the application.

The bill was approved by mostly party-line votes in the GOP-controlled Legislature, with some Democrats in support.

