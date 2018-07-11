GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Democrat Winnie Brinks won the 29th Senate District, beating out the Republican candidate Chris Afendoulis.

The seat was held by Republican Dave Hildenbrand.

Brinks previously represented a portion of the Senate District as a State Representative for Michigan’s 76th House District.

The newly elected state senator is only the second woman to be elected to the Michigan Senate from Grand Rapids.

“Our campaign was founded on the basic principle that every family deserves to live in a Michigan that has quality, affordable health care, world-class public schools and clean drinking water from every tap," Brinks issued in a statement on Tuesday night. "I am honored and humbled that voters have placed their trust in me, and tomorrow we roll our sleeves up and get back to the work of making Michigan a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

The 29th Senate District covers the City of Grand Rapids, the City of East Grand Rapids, the City of Lowell, and the townships of Ada, Bowne, Caledonia, Cascade and Lowell.

