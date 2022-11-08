Results for Michigan Proposal 2

Proposal 2, also known as Promote the Vote, aims to expand voting rights in Michigan and enshrine them in the state’s Constitution.

MICHIGAN, USA — Proposal 2, also known as Promote the Vote, aims to amend the Michigan Constitution to expand voting rights and include options for early voting, absentee voting and more.

The proposal would expand absentee voting and add nine days of early in-person voting to Michiganders.

Proposal 2 has received support from many members of the Democratic party, while Republicans have been mainly opposed to the proposal.

Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

