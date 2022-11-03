Will Michigan's Proposal 3 pass?

A new poll released by Cygnal Thursday morning shows that likely voters are more in favor than against the proposal that focuses on abortion rights in the state.

LANSING, Mich. — As election day draws closer, the ballot proposal to codify abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution continues to be a hot button issue.

In just the last week, fundraising on both sides of the proposal have amounted to more than the Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General races combined, according to Cygnal, one of the leading polling companies.

On Thursday morning, Cygnal released their latest polling information on races and proposals in Michigan and it shows that Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, is trending to pass with 52.2% of the likely voters polled in favor of the proposition and 42.7% against and 5.1% still undecided.

The poll, consisting of 1,754 respondents, was slightly skewed toward females with 54% of the likely voters identifying as female and 46% as male. The poll also asked respondents what their party affiliation is, to which 33.9% said they were Republican, 35.2% Democrat and 29.4% Independent.

According to Cygnal, 26% of respondents in Michigan chose “women’s right to choose abortion” as a top issue.

Proposal 3 has nearly universal support from those who identify as Democrat but also has some support from Republican voters as well. Cygnal is predicting that the proposal is likely to pass by a narrow margin.

Cygnal is releasing new polling data on every other business day through the election. See the latest polling data here.

