GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Secretary of State Joselyn Benson and leaders of a nonpartisan statewide alliance were in Grand Rapids Tuesday to announce that the new Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is accepting online applications.

"Last fall, millions of Michiganders voted to give citizens the power to draw our legislative districts, and now it is time to apply to be one of those citizens," said Benson. “It’s a historic opportunity for citizens in Michigan to be a part of drawing Michigan’s future.”

Last November, Michigan voters passed the redistricting proposal, which makes a commission of 13 randomly selected citizens responsible for drawing district lines for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress. Michigan voters are encouraged to apply to serve on the commission, which does not require any special skills or expertise. Each of the 13 commissioners will be receive $40,000 for their service.

“The Voters Not Politicians movement that led to the constitutional amendment that started this commission was started by a Facebook post from a young women from West Michigan who was concerned about the diminishing of voices being heard," explained Benson. “My biggest hope is that we’ll have a significant number of people apply from all across the state, every age bracket, every demographic and perspective because that is what will truly ensure that the commission itself is representative of every interest in the state.”

In addition to offering the online application at RedistrictingMichigan.org, the state will also be mailing thousands of applications to random Michigan voters by Jan. 1.

Applications are due by June 1, 2020, and the commission will come together next fall.

