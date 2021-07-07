Michigan Secretary of State announces branch office operation changes

In an effort to serve more Michiganders, hours will be extended at local office branches across the state and photo renewals can wait an extra four years.

MICHIGAN, USA — In an effort to keep up with the backlog of people trying to update their licenses and vehicle plates, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced changes for branch operations.

Right now, people can book an appointment online, or walk into a local office, although its not likely they'll immediately be served.

Secretary Benson says beginning on July 19, branch offices will open an hour earlier and close an hour later on alternating days. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, office branches will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. And on Mondays and Thursdays, office branches will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

"This will expedite the process of working through the backlog by providing in-person services to an additional 120,000 Michigan residents between now and the end of the fiscal year," says Secretary Benson.

Additionally, renewing a state issued driver's license or state issued ID is a lot easier now too. Photo renewals can be done completely online, or you can go to a Secretary of State grocery store kiosk. Photos will now expire in 12 years instead of eight years.

"Photo renewal, which typically requires an in-person visit for licenses and IDs can now as of July 1, it's only required every 12 years instead of every eight," Secretary Benson says. "These two announcements are the most recent ways that my administration is working solve a problem that has afflicted our residents for decades. And I want to ensure all residents that as pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted, our office capacity will continue to increase."

To cover the additional hours, Secretary Benson says they've postponed other internal projects to ensure workers don't experience burnout. She also says they have brought in additional staff to make it all work. She also briefly mentioned during a press conference on Wednesday, a future plan to launch mobile offices in places like senior centers and places of worship to create convenient access for Michiganders. However, no specific details or dates have been announced at this time.

