MI Secretary of State assures a safe, secure and fair election

MICHIGAN, USA — The Midterm elections are next week and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson assures Michiganders they will be safe, secure and fair.

Election officials and law enforcement are preparing for anything and everything after what they say they saw during the 2020 presidential elections.

They're prepared to address any attempt to interfere or disrupt the election process or to intimidate voters.

Benson says a vast majority of voters will have a calm and smooth experience casting their vote, however, in preparation for any issues, the Secretary of State made $8 million available in grants directly to clerks for election security earlier this year.

They also provided a poll worker code of conduct for each clerk to offer to election workers before their shift.

On election day, Benson says her office and the Michigan Attorney General and other agencies will have field teams all across the state able to respond to election officials and voters quickly.

"If any citizen or any voter does witness or experience any attempt to interfere in the elections process or intimidate any voter before, on or after election day, we ask you contact your local clerk to report it and also report it to 866-OUR-VOTE."

That's a national non-partisan voter protection hotline.

If you call, you'll be connected to people in Michigan who will work with the secretary of state and other agencies to address any issues.

Nearly $1.3 million people have submitted their ballot by mail, hand-delivered or put it in a local drop box.

The state's also on track for another three million people will make their voices heard in the election.

