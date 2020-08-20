Michigan voting organizations are ready to energize young voters

Students for Trump and Next Gen Michigan are ready to energize and educate young voters both on campus and online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we inch closer to the November 3, general election, voting registration groups are wasting no time, connecting with young voters in West Michigan.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to Lateshia Parker, press secretary for Next Gen Michigan and Sam Ditzhazy, field director for Students for Trump about their respective organizations and their plans to both educate and energize students on colleges campuses across Michigan.

"The youth vote is going to make or break this election," says Lateshia Parker. "Social media, we’re going be doing virtual class presentations, we’re going to have thoughtful and engaging digital events and that’s the same thing we would have done if students were in class."

Sam Ditzhazy, Students for Trump agrees about the importance of the young vote in the 2020 general election.

"The youth vote is going to be critical in this election," he says. "If the campuses aren’t open we’re going to find a way around it we did when the campuses shut down in March we hosted webinars with members of congress, governors, we’re going where the people are!"

