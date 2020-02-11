Interactive map shows Michigan's importance in the presidential race

FiveThirtyEight's new interactive map shows how critical the Great Lakes State is to the general election.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've been talking all year about Michigan's importance in the general election. Now, we visualize that with a new interactive map from FiveThirtyEight.

It takes its existing Election Forecast, and alters it based on which swing states you apply to which candidate. Anchor Nick LaFave shows us how it works.

If you'd like to try it yourself, go HERE.

