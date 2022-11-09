Michigan's Proposal 3 is projected to pass

ABC News has projected Proposal 3 to pass, enshrining abortion rights into the Michigan Constitution.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative ballot proposal has been projected to pass by ABC News.

The highly contentious Proposal 3 will provide a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom.

The proposal to amend the constitution will:

Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and infertility;

Allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit it if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in the enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

