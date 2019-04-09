MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan later this month to give the keynote address at the Michigan Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island.

The announcement of Pence's special invitation was made on Wednesday.

“It is a tremendous honor that Vice President Mike Pence chose to attend this year’s Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, and it shows the Trump administration’s commitment to our state,” said Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman.

The conference is held at the historic Grand Hotel and brings Michigan Republicans and party leaders to Mackinac Island every two years. It takes place at the historic Grand Hotel, and this year's event will be from Sept. 20-22.

Just last week, the Michigan GOP announced that Grand Rapids-native Betsy DeVos would also speak at the event.

DeVos also spoke at the conference in 2017. This year Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will also be speakers at the event.

More information on the 33rd Biennial Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference can be found here.

