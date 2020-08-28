x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Politics

Mike Pence holding campaign event in Traverse City

The vice president is making two Midwest stops on Friday.
Credit: AP
Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday, Aug. 28, holding a campaign event in Traverse City

The event is being held at AvFlight Traverse City, an airport near the city. The doors open to the event at 3 p.m. and Pence is expected to make remarks shortly after 5 p.m. 

Pence is making a campaign stop in Duluth, Minnesota before traveling to Michigan. His trip to the Midwest follows the RNC, which wrapped up Thursday night. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.