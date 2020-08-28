Mike Pence holding campaign event in Traverse City

The vice president is making two Midwest stops on Friday.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday, Aug. 28, holding a campaign event in Traverse City.

The event is being held at AvFlight Traverse City, an airport near the city. The doors open to the event at 3 p.m. and Pence is expected to make remarks shortly after 5 p.m.

Pence is making a campaign stop in Duluth, Minnesota before traveling to Michigan. His trip to the Midwest follows the RNC, which wrapped up Thursday night.

