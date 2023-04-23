'Misleading' anti-school-bond flyers spark concern among Grand Haven residents

The flyers make multiple claims regarding spending included in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools' bond proposal that is up for a vote on May 2.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Fears of misinformation are swirling in Grand Haven after many residents were sent mailers about a bond proposal for the local school district in the upcoming election.

"I think the community can be swayed by false information by actors that are, you know, choosing to stay anonymous, and we don't know who they are," Grand Haven resident Tracy Wittlieff said. "We don't know where they came from. They're coming possibly from out of state. So, anytime somebody is swaying voters anonymously with incorrect information, it's alarming."

The mailers make multiple claims as to spending in the proposed bond for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. With two boys in the system, Wittlieff says many of the claims are inaccurate given what the district has released.

Those behind the mailers remain unknown, as multiple community members say their flyers were postmarked from Kentucky.

"It's just inaccurate information coming anonymously without disclosed, you know, intentions and then coming from out of state," Wittlieff said. "There's a lot of, you know, red flags with this. So, that's the biggest thing I want people to realize when they consider the vote and these materials that are being sent out."

The mailers' claims include a supposed $30 million for a new athletic complex in what the flyers call a "wish list proposal."

An email from Grand Haven Superintendent Scott Grimes that was sent to parents in the district listed the areas that would be covered by the bond, and makes no mention of such a project.

It does, however, list a new all-purpose building for things including athletics, but is listed as costing less than $15 million.

The flyers also make claims about 50% the district's students underperforming on reading and math.

"There isn't data that describes the whole school district like that," Masko said. "It's divided by grade level. So the state administers the state level tests. There's 14 of them total in math and science."

"Grand Haven, on the 14 tests, they score above county average and above state average on 13 of the 14 tests in math and science," Masko said. "So, I just think things like that are misleading. I mean, Grand Haven is known for its academics."

Having recently worked in a local campaign, Grand Valley State University English education professor and Grand Haven resident Amy Masko said these flyers could be illegal under law that requires groups spending a certain amount to register with the government as political action committees.

"Our signs were $6 apiece," Masko said. "There are signs all over Grand Haven for this. We couldn't afford fancy fliers like this."

"Presumably, they're all paid for by the same whoever is paying for this, and if it's over $500, that needs to be registered," Masko said.

Both residents say they hope the community will be diligent and keep up on accurate information as voters head to the polls on May 2.

