Mom of Oxford and MSU student pushes for gun reform following campus shootings

Renee Upham hoped there would be gun reform following the shooting at Oxford, but after nothing happened, she decided to speak out now to inspire change.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Oxford High School shooting survivors, MSU students and parents are reacting to newly proposed gun safety legislation.

Eleven bills were introduced after the latest shooting on MSU's campus.

Renee Upham hoped there would be gun reform following the shooting at Oxford, but after nothing happened, she decided to speak out now to inspire change.

"For many days after.. I saw this terror in his eyes as he tried to understand what happened."

A year-and-a-half after surviving the Oxford High School shooting...

"The gunman had exited the bathroom not far from where he was. Had the gunman turned right he would've been facing Keegan. He turned left."

Renee Upham says her son, now a senior, has been resilient with #OxfordStrong.

"It means they're strong. But it doesn't mean that they have accepted what happened or they still don't think they were let down in major ways."

Two days after Upham's son committed to being a Spartan at MSU, tragedy struck again when another shooter opened fire on campus.

"He's angry over the fact there are students at Michigan State living through their second shooting at Michigan State in 14 months."

Upham believes something must be done to prevent campus shootings from happening again.

She says gun reform bills introduced in the House and Senate that include universal background checks, secure storage laws, and red flag laws are a good start.

"I often wonder how kids trust anymore adults know what they're doing and adults have they're best interest. I think this is the opportunity for them to know we are taking this seriously and we're working on their behalf."

Upham says in addition to people wearing OxfordStrong or SpartanStrong T-shirts, she's encouraging people to also reach out to their local lawmakers to effect change.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.