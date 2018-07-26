GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The arrival of medical marijuana shops in Grand Rapids could put a strain on police services, which are already stretched thin, the city’s police chief said.

“This will bring in traffic from outside; it will increase calls for service,’’ Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky said following a City Commission vote earlier this week to allow up to 53 medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Rahinsky says he plans to ask city leaders to hire more police officers to accommodate what will likely be a burgeoning business in the city.

“It’s definitely a big change,’’ Rahinsky said. “We’re looking at it now. We want to make sure we’re ahead of the curve in terms of how it may affect our ability to serve the community.’’

Grand Rapids has 295 sworn officers, which is down about 25 percent from 15 years ago.

“We need additional personnel to be able to do what the community wants us to do,’’ Rahinsky said Thursday, July 26. “So we’ll be asking city commissioners to take that all into account when we meet on Aug. 7th to make our pitch for additional personnel, which I think is long overdue.’’

With the city approving 53 dispensaries and up to 83 support businesses, such as growers and processors, Rahinsky says there will be a greater need for police services. This is particularly true because dispensaries are cash only operations.

“Being a cash business, they’re going to be high profile,’’ Rahinsky said. “The cash element of these types of businesses is a magnet for potential criminality. It’s going to be incumbent on us to ensure the safety of the residents in the neighborhood and the safety of the people who will ultimately be using those facilities.’’

The city’s amended zoning ordinance to allow medical marijuana facilities goes into effect Nov. 1. Five days later, voters will decide whether to make recreational use of marijuana legal in Michigan.

“It’s definitely going to affect the way we police and the way we serve the community,’’ Rahinsky said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 On Your Side app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM