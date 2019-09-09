Heading into the 2020 presidential election, political strategists are closing in on potential hot spots in battleground states including Michigan. Last week, political newspaper The Hill named Muskegon County one of 10 counties in the country that will decide the 2020 election.

"I think it's really kind of an honor for us," said Muskegon voter Jennifer Romanosky. "And hopefully we get enough voters out to actually make a difference if we're going to be one that makes a difference. I think a lot of people have really strong opinions and I hope that they get out to the polls and vote."

Voters told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they understand why Muskegon County is an interesting sample of voters in Michigan. The Hill mentions Muskegon County's declining manufacturing industry and growing health care sector as reasons for making the list.

While most describe Muskegon County and a good place to live, some voters we spoke to don't believe the working-class towns within the county match up with what Trump administration expects.

Some of the issues most important to the voters we spoke to include the economy, climate change and gun control.

