Muskegon County Dems holding their own rally one-hour before President's visit

The Muskegon County Democratic Party will hold rally supporting candidates at Heritage Landing Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Democratic Party is planning a Saturday rally at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon just one-hour before and 9-miles away from where President Donald Trump will speak to supporters.

The event is an effort to support Democratic candidates running in local races up the ticket all the way to candidate Joe Biden.

"We're not letting up," said Muskegon County Democratic Party Chair Jennifer Barnes. "Bring your Biden signs, make your own signs to wave."

The Saturday, Oct. 17, rally at Heritage Landing begins at 4 p.m. The event is being hosted by the Muskegon County Democratic Party, the Progressive Democratic Women's Caucus, and the Black Women's Political Caucus.

President Donald Trump will be stopping in Muskegon County to “deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement.”

The event will be held at FlyBy Air on Sinclair Drive at 5 p.m. Doors for general admission will open at 2 p.m.

"I don't believe for one minute that he actually supports our law enforcement. The Dems here in Muskegon County do, and we want to go out and rally to make sure our local law enforcement knows that we are behind them 100 percent," said Barnes.

In 2016, Muskegon County voters picked Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by a slim margin--only 1,177 votes.

President Trump will only be in Muskegon County for a short time. He's scheduled to fly from the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores to Janesville, Wisconsin for a rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport beginning at 6 p.m. central time.

Like in Muskegon County, Rock County, Wisconsin voters in 2016 chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in a close race.

Barnes says there's a lot of time before Nov. 3 and she's hopeful as election day draws closer Joe Biden or Kamala Harris will visit Muskegon County.

"We've got to keep the momentum up and that's one way to do that. I don't want Democrats to sit back," said Barnes. "If he was to come here, or even if Kamala Harris was to come here that would help to encourage people."

Attendees at both rallies are asked by organizers to wear masks.

