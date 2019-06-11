Voters selected a new mayor for Holland on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Local attorney Nathan Bocks beat Nancy DeBoer who was on her second two-year term, first getting elected in 2015.

Tuesday evening, DeBoer called Bocks to concede the race. With all seven precincts reporting, Bocks beat DeBoer with 53% of the vote.

Bocks helped with the restoration and remodeling of the Civic Center, and he said wants the next project to be Holland’s waterfront from Kollen Park to Windmill Island.

The mayor-elect also made affordable housing in Holland a part of his platform.

