ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan will be hosting the second presidential debate during the general election.

It will take place on Oct. 15, 2020 in the university's Crisler Center.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the university community to contribute to our democracy, while setting an example of civic engagement and shining a light on the outstanding academic strengths of our institution," said U-M President Mark Schlissel. "Public service and civic engagement are at the core of our great university and its history."

The nonpartisan Commission of Presidential Debates announced the dates and locations of the three general election presidential debates and the vice presidential debate.

►See more details on the debate here.

This is the second presidential debate to take place in Michigan during this election cycle. The first was a DNC debate in Detroit, which featured 20 Democratic candidates.

Michigan is being considered a swing state for this election. In 2016, the state's 16 electoral votes went to Donald Trump—the first time Michigan voted for a Republican since 1988.

However in 2018, Michigan showed strong Democratic support in electing three democrats to top positions: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State of Michigan Jocelyn Benson.

Here is the schedule for the 2020 general election debates:

Sept. 29, 2020: University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind.

University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind. Oct. 7, 2020: University of Utah (Vice presidential debate), Salt Lake City

University of Utah (Vice presidential debate), Salt Lake City Oct. 15, 2020: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich. Oct. 22, 2020: Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.

All debates will start at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without interruption. To be eligible for the debate, candidates must show 15% support in five national polls.

