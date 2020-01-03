The race for the White House is heating up in Michigan as the state's primary looms on March 10.

Before Michiganders have their chance to vote, however, the focus will be on the 14 states voting on March 3—Super Tuesday. This is the election day in the presidential primary season when the most number of states are voting.

Candidates, however, are shifting their focus to Michigan, which is set to be a contentious fight for votes in both the primary and general elections.

RELATED: What you need to know about the 2020 Michigan primary

Three candidates so far have announced they will be making campaign stops on Super Tuesday, a week prior to Michigan's election day.

All three will be on the east side of the state:

Pete Buttigieg is hosting a town hall in Macomb County at 7 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard is having a Detroit town hall at The Eastern at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren is hosting an event as Eastern Market in Detroit at 7:15 p.m.

In West Michigan, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg campaigns had volunteers canvassing across the region over the weekend.

The 2020 Michigan presidential primary is on March 10. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are still seven Democrats competing for the nomination. President Donald Trump has one Republican challenger who is still on the primary ballot.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.