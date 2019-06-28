GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twenty democratic hopefuls took the national debate stage on Wednesday and Thursday nights. This was the first of many planned events this election season, and the election is more than 15 months away.

Jeff Williams, CEO of Public Sector Consultants in Lansing, gave 13 ON YOUR SIDE a breakdown of what he saw on the debate stage this week and he compliments each candidate on an overall job well done.

"I think we’re far too early in the contest to worry about any winners or losers, so I’ll talk about who had a really good night and that was Senator Harris who I think had the strongest night of the group. I think Vice President Biden had an okay night, he could have done better but he didn’t make any major gaffes. And Senator Sanders seemed a little off his game. But Senator Harris should be very proud of her performance last night.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked Williams if based on this week’s performance, the lineup of front runners will change:

“I don’t think from the second the overall standings changed too much. I think it’s still the Vice President lead followed by Sanders. Harris is probably rising and Buttigieg is right up there. Then there’s a gap and then everyone else.”

Since no candidate made a major mistake this round, Williams expects all 20 candidates to turn up at the next debate in Detroit on July 30-31. He says for Michigan voters the most important issues are healthcare and the economy.

“It all depends on the economy. Tell me where the economy is in six or eight months and do we still avoid the recession or do we enter in?”

As candidates campaign through Michigan in the next six months Williams expects their standings to improve with voters. And between Thanksgiving and Christmas preparation for primary season will begin.

Watch the full interview with Williams here:

