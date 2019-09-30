WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee says it is reviewing allegations of wrongdoing against Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Bill Huizenga and Florida Rep. Ross Spano.

The committee did not reveal the nature of the complaints Monday, but the offices of the three lawmakers say they are related to campaign spending and not the members' official congressional duties.

Tlaib is a freshman Democrat from Detroit, while Huizenga, a Republican, is in his fifth term representing west-central Michigan.

Spano, a Republican, is a freshman from central Florida.

The ethics panel stresses that the review "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee."

The panel says it will announce next steps in November.

---

Statement from Congresswoman Tlaib's Communications Director Denzel McCampbell:

“As the Ethics Committee made clear, the fact that it received a referral does not mean any violation occurred. Representative Tlaib has cooperated completely with the Committee to resolve the referral, which involves the same claims over her publicly disclosed salary during the campaign that conservative groups pressed back in March. Representative Tlaib fully complied with the law and acted in good faith at all times.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Congressman Huizenga for a statement as well.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.