Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence

OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook has banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count.

Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are "stealing" the election from Republicans.

Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down on Thursday, it was just one among several similar groups that popped up as vote counting extended for days in several battleground states.