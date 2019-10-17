LANSING, Mich. — Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff to honor Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Maryland Rep. Cummings died Thursday at 86 years old from long-standing health complications.

He was the first African American to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore in the Maryland House of Delegates. And while in Congress, he was a chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Congressman Elijah Cummings was the definition of a true public servant,” Whitmer said. “He dedicated his life to fighting for what is right, and we are all better for it. My heart is with his family and all who loved him. He will be dearly missed.”

President Donald Trump also paid tribute to him in a tweet on Thursday. And to honor him, he ordered flags at the White House, military bases and other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff through Friday.

In Michigan, Gov. Whitmer also encourages residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations to be lowered to half-staff. They can be raised to full-staff on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

