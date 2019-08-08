GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids mayor announced in a tweet on Thursday that she is calling on the senate to take action on new gun laws.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in the tweet:

She is endorsing the recent statement made by the United States Conference of Mayors who also tweeted on Thursday for the Senate to take "immediate" action on gun laws, in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings that left 31 people dead.

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter