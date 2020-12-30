In an emailed statement, Hawley said he wants to “highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws"

WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri’s junior senator in Washington, announced Wednesday he will object during the Electoral College certification process next week.

In an emailed statement, Hawley said he wants to “highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws.”

President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have voiced claims of election fraud.

However, in his last public appearance as attorney general, William Barr said he had no reason to appoint a special counsel to look into claims about widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election.

Additionally, earlier this month the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Republicans’ bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process.

Republicans have argued that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions.

Earlier this month, the Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president. Electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the six battleground states that Biden won and Trump contested —gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes in low-key proceedings.

In announcing his plans to object during the certification process, Sen. Hawley recalled previous years – in 2004 and 2016 – when he said Democrats did the same thing.

“They were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same,” Hawley said in his statement.

Hawley also claimed social media sites like Facebook and Twitter interfered with the election.

“For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues."

An objection to the certification process prompts a floor debate followed by a vote in each chamber, according to the Washington Post.