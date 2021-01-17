Live Updates: President Biden signs first executive orders, some security barriers start to come down in DC

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn-in as the 46th administration of the United States Wednesday afternoon.
Acts of violence and lingering threats of domestic terrorism in Washington, D.C. have led federal and city officials to ramp up security for Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
The increased show of force follows the siege at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6 that left six people dead. The FBI has been monitoring and tracking potential threats on several online platforms ahead of Inauguration Day.
Approximately 20,000 National Guard troops have deployed to D.C. The entire National Mall area is closed to the public and a "secure military zone" has been set up throughout downtown D.C. Roads, bridges and Metro stations have all been shut down inside that zone.
WUSA9 is keeping track of everything happening in D.C. for Inauguration Day. Here's a list of the latest updates:
Wednesday, January 20
9 p.m. -- Additional bridges opened up in DC and some security barriers around the National Mall have started to come down after Wednesday's inauguration events.
7:25 p.m. -- Vice President Kamala Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Howard University. Her line sisters gathered together to watch her get sworn in.
7:15 p.m. -- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds first press briefing
7 p.m. -- Lawmakers in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area reacted to the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday
6:25 p.m. -- Joe Biden wore a mask while seated behind the Resolute Desk with a stack of orders early Wednesday evening. He said there was 'no time to start like today. The executive orders involved climate change and mask mandates. Read more below:
4:35 p.m. -- Howard University performs ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' parade walk during the Presidential Escort. Harris graduated from the university in the 1980s.
4:30 p.m. -- Howard University performs ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' parade walk during the Presidential Escort.
4:18 p.m. -- Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff walk in the parade during the Presidential Escort, part of Inauguration Day ceremonies.
4:00 p.m. The president enters the White House for the first time as the 46th president.
3:55 p.m.: President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden share a sweet moment as they embrace on the White House steps at the end of the parade.
3:50 p.m. The president paused along the parade route to greet D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
3:45 p.m. -- The First Family exit the motorcade and are walking the rest of the way, hand in hand, down Pennsylvania Avenue.
3:30 p.m. -- The mostly-virtual "Parade Across America" begins with a full military escort down 15th Street to the White House. Howard University's marching band -- the vice president's alma mater -- will perform.
2:40 p.m. -- President Biden and VP Harris lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.
2:09 p.m. -- President Biden and Vice President Harris are headed to Arlington National Cemetery where they will hold a ceremonial wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
1:59 p.m. -- A "Pass and Review" ceremony is happening on the east front of the Capitol building. Every branch of the military is expected to join in the tradition, representing a "peaceful transfer of power."
1:48 p.m. -- Biden and Harris attend a presentation of gifts at the Capitol Rotunda. Among the gifts presented to them by members of Congress were big framed pictures of their swearing-in ceremony.
1:20 p.m. -- President Biden is doing a signing ceremony inside the Capitol. Biden will sign three documents while in the President's Room at the Capitol.
12:36 p.m. -- President Joe Biden makes his first Twitter post as President of the United States.
12:30 p.m. -- The inauguration ceremony comes to an end.
12:19 p.m. -- Some people were spotted outside of the inauguration ceremony Wednesday. WUSA9 Reporter Mathew Torres caught Dan Knorowski of Virginia Beach posted with lawn chairs outside of the inauguration ceremony with his wife. Knorowski yelled, “I’m proud to be American again!”
12:19 p.m. -- Amanda Gorman, America’s youngest inauguration poet and the United States Poet Laureate, recites her poem “The Hill We Climb.”
12:15 p.m. -- Garth Brooks performs Amazing Grace at the inauguration.
12 p.m -- The President of the United States and the Vice President of the United States Twitter accounts has officially switched over to reflect Biden and Harris.
11:53 a.m. -- Joe Biden delivers his first speech as the 46th President of the United States moments after he was sworn in by Chief Justice Roberts. “With unity, we could do great things, important things. We could right wrongs," President Biden said. “I give you my word—I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution... ...I will defend America.”
11:48 a.m.-- Joe Biden is sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States by Chief Supreme Court John Roberts.
11:44 a.m. -- Jennifer Lopez sings a rendition of This Land Is Your Land by Woody Guthrie and America the Beautiful.
11:41 a.m. -- Kamala Harris is sworn in as the Vice President of the United States by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
11:38 a.m.-- Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem.
11:20 a.m. -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar kicks off the inauguration ceremony on the Capitol steps.
11:17 a.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. Nesbitt were spotted at the Inauguration Wednesday morning.
10:51 a.m. -- The Obama's, Clinton's and Bush's have arrived at Biden and Harris' swearing-in ceremony.
10:30 a.m.-- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inaugural ceremony.
9:50 a.m. -- D.C. reports five arrests were made on Tuesday. Two of the arrests involve the same incident at a vehicle checkpoint on 15th Street and Independence for gun-related charges. Another two arrests happened on 3rd Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, also for gun charges. And another was an arrest of a person for an assault with a hammer on 400 H Street Northwest.
8:59 a.m. -- Dozens of deployed National Guard troops make their way to the security perimeter around the U.S. Capitol as inauguration preparations continue to be underway.
8:49 a.m. -- Trump boards Air Force One and is en route to his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
8:36 a.m. -- During his farewell speech, Trump spoke about the many things his administration did for the U.S. He talked about the work they did for veterans, legislation they passed alongside Congress, tax cuts, pandemic efforts and much more. He ended his farewell by saying, "Have a good life. We will see you soon."
8:28 a.m. -- Trump arrives at his farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. He is expected to make remarks about his term.
8 a.m. -- President Trump is leaving the White House hours before Biden's inauguration to board Marine One for one last time and head to Joint Base Andrews for his farewell ceremony. He will then be headed to his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
7:30 a.m. -- U.S. Secret Service officers arrested a person at a security checkpoint near 17th and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest after they were found with loose ammunition during the screening process. The person was charged with unregistered ammunition.
7:04 a.m. -- The security perimeter near the Capitol continues to widen as inauguration preparations are underway.
5:40 a.m. -- Officers make their way to the White House and surrounding perimeters to patrol the area ahead of today's inauguration.
4:19 a.m. -- Snowflakes were seen falling in D.C. this morning.
3:00 a.m. -- Families across the DMV are finding creative ways to watch and celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the coronavirus pandemic and heightened security in D.C.
2:45 a.m. -- TAPS, an Arlington-based national organization that provides community and resources for those grieving the loss of a military loved one, will be featured in Wednesday's Inauguration Parade.
2:30 a.m. -- On his first day in office, President Joe Biden is expected to issue a national mask mandate. The Verify team found out what it might look like.
2:25 a.m. -- The White House said Tuesday night that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will leave the White House at 8 a.m.
1:10 a.m. -- Hours before leaving office, President Donald Trump has pardoned former advisor Steve Bannon, Rapper Lil Wayne and dozens of others.
Tuesday, January 19
9:49 p.m. -- Only hours ahead of Inauguration Day, Chef Jose Andres hands out meals to National Guard members and law enforcement that are protecting Washington DC this week.
9:44 p.m. -- More photos are released by the FBI that part of the ongoing investigation by law enforcement to charge people that stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
8:50 p.m. -- A look inside the Red Zone near the U.S. Capitol ahead of Wednesday's inauguration. A large police and military presence has engulfed Washington DC's downtown area.
8:15 p.m. -- National Guard members and police officers from other parts of the country were deputized in Washington DC on Tuesday ahead of Inauguration Day to help protect the Capitol.
6:30 p.m. -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris host a memorial for COVID-19 victims at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The President-elect and Vice President-elect will stay in Washington this evening ahead of Wednesday's inauguration.
6 p.m. -- Federal authorities released more pictures of people that are suspected of taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
1:27 p.m. -- Authorities said they have no active threats to any federal buildings in the city.
1:05 p.m. -- Mayor Bowser expressed gratitude for the past year from leaders that supported the District's push for statehood. She also recognized the importance of people celebrating a new administration but continued to urge the importance of people enjoying the inauguration at home.
12:56 p.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and city leaders share the latest on the District's security plan and efforts ahead of the inauguration.
11:30 a.m. -- Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, AP reports. A U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official said the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe right group militias, but no plot against Biden was found.
9:55 a.m. -- Two people were arrested at a vehicle checkpoint on 15th Street and Independence, D.C. officials said. Both individuals were taken into custody for unlawful firearm and ammunition charges. The charges also included misuse of tags and unlawful transportation and possession of a high capacity feeding device.
7:45 a.m. -- A Pennsylvania woman wanted for allegedly stealing a computer or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol riots has been arrested. Her former romantic partner identified her in a video taken during the riots, according to a criminal complaint.
7:10 a.m. -- Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen released a statement on the justice department's effort to ensure the peaceful transition of power on Inauguration Day. "The Justice Department will have no tolerance for anyone who attempts to mar the day with violence or other criminal conduct," Rosen said. "Anyone who does that will be caught, and they will be prosecuted."
6 a.m. -- Starting 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 through 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges into D.C. are closed and traffic will be diverted.
5:42 a.m. -- Busloads of National Guard members arrive in D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day. The District is expecting a total of 25,000 national guardsmen by tomorrow.
Monday, January 18
9:50 p.m. -- D.C. is designated as national defense airspace and drone flights are strictly prohibited.
8 p.m. -- The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the ground on the National Mall, representing all 50 states and the nation's territories.
7 p.m. -- Here is a look at the process of how National Guard troops are arriving for duty in Washington, D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day:
5:25 p.m. -- Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller released a statement on the National Guard troops protecting the Nation's Capital saying:
As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C. While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital. This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events. However, in this case, the scope of military participation is unique. The D.C. National Guard is also providing additional training to service members as they arrive in D.C. that if they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command. We appreciate the support of the FBI in assisting with this task and for each of the more than 25,000 Guardsmen who answered their Nation’s call and rapidly deployed to the NCR.
4:31 p.m. -- Flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
2:31 p.m. -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pitched in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects at Philabundance and Marth's Table as a militarized and jittery Washington prepared for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security.
11:29 a.m. -- The lockdown at the U.S. Capitol has been lifted. The fire under the bridge on Interstate 295 at First and F Streets has been extinguished by D.C. Fire.
10:21 a.m. -- The U.S. Capitol building is on lockdown after a fire under the bridge on Interstate 295 at First and F Streets Southeast. The incident also prompted an evacuation at the inaugural rehearsal. Members and staff were asked to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. People nearby reported seeing a plume of smoke in the area.
-A Pennsylvania woman is wanted for allegedly stealing a computer or hard drive from House Speake Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a criminal complaint. Riley June Williams is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or ground without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds for her role in the incident.
-MARC Train will suspend all service on the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick lines until Jan. 21 ahead of the presidential inauguration.
Sunday, January 17
- The FBI is vetting 25,000 National Guard troops in D.C. for securing President-elect Biden’s inauguration amid fears of insider attack or other threats from service members.
-Since Saturday, DC Police said it responded to three suspicious package calls in the downtown DC area, but no explosive devices were said to have been found. Federal law enforcement and DC Police have arrested five people in the two-day span, including one person for false impersonation of a police officer and another for carrying around a BB gun.
-FBI officials want people to make sure they research who they are giving money to as charities are being made in the wake of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
-The FBI said Capitol Police detained Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner "who was the subject of an arrest warrant for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots."
-A Kentucky man accused of being part of the group that attempted to breach the Speaker’s Lobby during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was taken into custody this weekend in Louisville.
-DC Police released photos of seven suspects wanted in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, including in the violent assault on Officer Mike Fanone.
-A man was arrested early Sunday morning near the Capitol after he was seen walking with a visible handgun in a holster just outside of the secure zone, DC Police said.
-The U.S. Secret Service released an updated transportation security and public access map that labels significant road closures as red and green zones.
Saturday, January 16
-Federal agents on Saturday arrested a Florida woman believed to be the mother of a man photographed carrying flex cuffs into the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach on charges related to her own alleged involvement that day.
-A woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and claiming to be a presidential cabinet member at an inauguration checkpoint, D.C. Police said.
-US Secret Service announced a list of banned items that are not allowed on Inauguration Day 2021.
Friday, January 15
-A man who said he was headed to a security job near the Capitol was stopped and arrested after law enforcement at a security checkpoint found a loaded gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
-DC police and government officials detail what city residents and visitors can expect from the "secure military zone" leading up to the Inauguration.
